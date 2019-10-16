|
Laura Jeanne Shelby, age 49, passed away peacefully at home in Yuba City surrounded by her loving family on September 25, 2019. Born May 20, 1970, in Burbank, CA, Laura moved to Yuba City at age 13 and never left. A 1988 graduate of Faith Christian High School, she married the love of her life, Rob Shelby, on August 28, 1993. Together they recently celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary. Laura loved people and worked locally in banking for 20 years assisting and helping her customers; but her true passion was being a stay-at-home mom. A dedicated mother first and foremost, she treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. Laura's vibrant personality lit up any room and you couldn't help but smile and laugh in her presence; it was one of her many gifts. Yet simple pleasures in life mattered most to her; creating timeless memories with her family and friends, spending time with her nieces and nephews, and quietly lending a hand to anyone in need. Her joy for life and laughter will not be forgotten.
Laura had the ability to reach people in a deep and positive way because of her love for Jesus. Her life was a living example of one of her favorite Bible verses, Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."
Laura is survived by her husband Rob, son Zachary and daughter Cydney, her mother Pati Gipple of Palm Desert, father Guy Gipple, sister Julie Warner (Ed) of Palm Desert, nephew Mark, niece Briana, her sister Cathleen Zoller (Dan), nephew Jackson, niece Cierra, and her brother John Gipple (Giles) of Troyes, France.
She is also survived by her extended family: Lorenzo Jiang (Aimee), Hugh Powell, Carey Powell, Eddie Powell (Chris), Natalie Lee (Mike), Louie Powell, Shirley Lolmaugh, Rob and Karen Handy, Ryan Handy, Shannon Handy, Robbie (Kristy) Handy, Bill and Sue Frenger and Tricia and Scott Byrne.
She was preceded in death by Laura Powell and Megan Handy Tenaglio.
Family and Friends are invited to join us for a Celebration of Laura's Life on Saturday, 2nd of November, 2019, at 10:00 am at Hope Point Nazarene Church, 600 North George Washington Blvd., Yuba City. Light refreshments will be available after the service.
In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial contribution made to: A Women's Friend, 961 Live Oak Blvd., Yuba City, CA 95991.
