Sierra View Mortuary - Olivehurst
4900 Olive Avenue
Olivehurst, CA 95961
530-742-6957
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Sierra View Mortuary - Olivehurst
4900 Olive Avenue
Olivehurst, CA 95961
Laura Mae Bressler Obituary

Mrs. Laura "Mae" Bressler, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019. She was 93 year old.

Mae was born on December 10, 1925, in Braggs, OK. She was the daughter of the late Russell and Frances (Perry) Brace.

Mae was preceded in death by her daughter Velma White; son Larry Flynn; stepson William Bressler; grandson Richard Perry; brother Alvin Brace and sisters Luciellen Whitten and Merle Davis.

Mae was a LVN and very active in her church.

Mae is survived by her husband of 44 years, Wayne Bressler; stepdaughter, Lori Snyder; daughter-in-law Linda Flynn; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11 am at Sierra View Mortuary, 4900 Olive Ave, Olivehurst CA.
Published in Appeal Democrat on May 29, 2019
