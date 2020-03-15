|
Laura Tyler, at the age of 57, made leap-day her last; after more than five years of battling Ovarian Cancer, she died too soon, on Saturday, February 29, 2020, in her Meridian home while on Hospice Care, with her son and husband at her bedside.
Laura was born in Woodland on June 15, 1962, to Joe and Libby Reynolds. She grew up in the small town of Williams, and lived in northern California her entire life. Her father was a teacher in the Williams School District and her mother was a teacher in Colusa. Laura graduated from Williams High School in 1980, then took some classes at Yuba College, but decided her ultimate educational course would be living life. And so she began her early adult years, working as a waitress at VIP's, and later, The Refuge restaurant. She was a people person even back then, confirmed by a whopping $125 tip she received from just one satisfied customer.
Throughout her life, Laura was a romantic. Her favorite princess was Cinderella, and the message from the 2015 Disney Cinderella movie, to "...have courage and always be kind" described how she lived. Laura was practical, determined to live by the Golden Rule, and didn't waiver over questions of faith, with her simple belief, acceptance and trust in God. She was an optimist and felt most blessed in life when helping others. "Don't worry, everything is going to work out fine" was her mantra. For years, her phone's voice mail message ended with: "...and have a happy day." Her laugh was contagious.
After some tough times in the 1980's, and a brief marriage that was not to be, Laura met her true love, Pete Tyler, and they eloped to Reno in June of 1990 (parents and siblings present of course). Thus began the most fulfilling years of Laura's life; in the spring of 1998, Pete and Laura were blessed by the birth of Patrick, their only child. Becoming a devoted wife and mother turned out to be Laura's true calling.
Like her father, ever an avid sports fan, Laura passed her love of baseball, football, hockey, and bowling on to her family. The Tylers joined a local bowling league, and Laura was there to see her son Patrick bowl a perfect 300 game about a year ago. Trips to games, events, camping, vacations to Fort Bragg, and even Disneyland, were some of the happiest memories they shared together as a family.
Like her mother, Laura was always working on some creative needlework project: quilting, crocheting, or cross stitching; she even taught herself how to tat, winning at least one blue ribbon at the fair. Laura was part of a quilters guild for several years, and more recently, was a member of an online cross-stitching group.
Laura retired about a year ago, after being a Clerk for the Sutter Cemetery District for 15 years. Gifted in relating to others, she helped those in grief with funeral and burial plans. When it was time to get more help for her aging mother, Laura was there. She loved doing genealogy research, and cared deeply about honoring our US Veterans at the cemetery.
At holidays with family, Laura loved to work jigsaw puzzles and was ever eager to play Mexican Train Dominoes, or a card game called Hand and Foot. (If you were on "Lala's" team, you would most likely win. "You bet-cha!" She had her grandmother Reynolds' luck-of-the-Irish.)
Laura is survived by her beloved mother, Libby Reynolds; husband, Pete Tyler; son, Patrick Tyler; step-daughter, Chelsie Martin; brother Joe (Yuriko) Reynolds, sister, Lynn (David) Clouse; and many treasured nephews, nieces, and cousins as well.
Laura is preceded in death by her cherished father, Joe Reynolds Sr.; infant brother, Stanley Reynolds; brother-in-law, Leonard Tyler; father and mother-in-law, Leonard Tyler Sr. and Elsie Leister.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation for the many nurses, doctors, and hospital staff that helped their Laura these past months; and for the countless friends, co-workers and family members that have been Laura's support in life and death, they are most grateful.
May we always remember Psalms 121, bequeathed to our family and their descendants by Grandmother Pearl: "I lift my eyes to the hills. From whence does my help come? My help comes from the Lord..." (The Bible, RSV) Until we're together again dear Laura, we hold you always in our hearts. – L.C.
A Viewing will be held on Friday evening, 4-7 pm, March 20, 2020. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be on Saturday morning, 9 am, March 21, 2020, at Ullrey Memorial Chapel, 817 Almond Street, Yuba City, CA 95991, with Graveside Farewell immediately following between 11am - 12 noon at Sutter Cemetery, 7200 Butte Avenue, Sutter, CA 95982.
