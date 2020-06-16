

10-13-1923 – 6-4-2020



On Thursday, June 4, 2020, Lauretta Mayhew passed away into God's glory peacefully at her daughter's home in Olivehurst, CA. She was 96 years old, but she always said, "I am going to be 97 in October." She lived her life with a strong Catholic faith, love, and determination.



She was born in Herreid, South Dakota to Christine and Henry Pudwill (both deceased). She had 8 siblings: Caroline Nester (deceased), Pud Pudwill (deceased), Henry "Spitz" Pudwill (deceased), Rosalie Keys (deceased), Paul Pudwill (deceased), Martha Lowe, Joe Pudwill, and Mary Neuland.



Lauretta married Ralph Mayhew in 1943 and became a military wife. Ralph Mayhew was first in the Army and then in the Air Force. He preceded her into God's glory in September 2006. They had six children, Mary Ann Blue, Ralph Mayhew, Marcia Taylor, Mark Mayhew, Christine Baumann, and Laurie Waage. She had 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild deceased.



Services are pending at a later date in Oregon.

