In loving memory of Lawana "Sue" Baisdon, born May 7, 1942. She passed away on June 27, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Wayne James Baisdon Sr., of 59 years. Survived by daughters: Lorna Baisdon and Heather Zucco; son, Jim Baisdon; and son-in-law, Jay Zucco. Sue had nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Sue was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was loved by all and will truly be missed.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, July 9th, 2019, at 10:30 am at Sierra View Memorial Park, 4900 Olive Ave, Olivehurst, CA 95961.
Published in Appeal Democrat from July 2 to July 4, 2019