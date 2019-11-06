Home

Lelynd D. Brolliar


1945 - 2019
Lelynd D. Brolliar Obituary

Lelynd D. Brolliar, of Yuba City, passed away November 2, 2019. He was born February 18, 1945, a native of Sutter County and a resident for 74 years.

He served his community as the owner and operator of L.B. Septic Service. He loved and owned horses for many years and loved to hunt and fish. He loved his children, grandchildren and family.

He is survived by his sons, Kevin and Keith Brolliar; daughter, Kari Arnold; brother, Milton Brolliar; sister, Shirley Brolliar; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alton and Lois Brolliar.

Graveside service will be held Friday, November 8, 2019, at Sutter Cemetery with Pastor Larry Koen of Liberty Bible Church officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Ullrey Memorial Chapel.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
