1/
Lenora "Len" Danley
Lenora "Len" Danley of Maxwell, 93, passed away at home on October 20, 2020. She was born on July 2, 1927 to Marie and Earl Van Dyke in Ohio.

Len was a manager of Sarah Coventry Jewelry for 15 years. She enjoyed crafting, cooking, entertaining family and friends, along with creating and writing her own cookbooks! She was a member of the American Legion, and the Maxwell Baptist Church. Len also was a member and participant of the Maxwell Beautification Committee.

Lenora is survived by her son Mark Entz, of Willows, grandchildren; Cole Entz, Breanna Entz, and great-grandchildren; Levi Entz, and Willow Hogan.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 35 years Homer Danley, and brothers; Arnold, Quentin, and Ray Van Dyke.

A graveside service will be held at the Maxwell Cemetery on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Maxwell Baptist Church are appreciated.
www.appealdemocrat.com

Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 27, 2020.
