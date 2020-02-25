Home

Leon Allen Ranney Obituary

November 2, 1927 - February 16, 2020

The Fiddle man, Leon Allen Ranney, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020. Leon was born on November 2, 1927 in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. Leon was a World War II vet and he retired as a butcher. His love was his family, grandchildren and playing music most of all.

Leon was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Jean Rae Ranney, daughter Lona Papp, a brother and two sisters.

Leon is survived by his son Roger Ranney (Diane), his daughter Cathy Ramsey (Randy) and grandsons Roger Ranney, Jr. (Ronda), Chip Bagley (Debbie), Matthew Bagley (Stacey), Andy Bagley (Tammy), Eric Ramsey, Chad Ramsey (Geraldine), Jared Ramsey (Jessica) and Ryan Ramsey (Brenda). He had numerous nephews, cousins, 30 grandkids and two great-grandkids.

Services will be 11::00 a.m., Friday, February 28, 2020, at Sierra View Mortuary. Burial will follow at Sierra view Memorial Park.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Feb. 25, 2020
