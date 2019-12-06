|
Leona E. Lawson, age 77, of Yuba City, CA, returned to the Lord on November 22, 2019. She passed peacefully in her sleep. Leona is survived by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Leona was born on October 16th, 1942, in Belgique, MO, to Otto and Ella Amberger, the youngest of 9 siblings. Leona was only 16 when both parents passed. She lived on the family farm until moving to Chicago for a short time.
Leona met Robert C. Myers Sr. in the summer of 1956, after a few years of courtship they were married April 6th, 1963. Robert and Leona settled in Yuba City, CA, to raise their children together. Robert Sr. passed away in July 1980. Leona continued to raise her family as a single mother.
While attending a Parents without Partners event with her sister-in-law, Leona met Richard Lawson. They fell in love and were married September 30th, 1988, until his passing in January 2014.
Leona was a strong Christian and prayer warrior. She grew up in the Lutheran faith in which she was baptized on February 6th, 1942, and confirmed on March 25th, 1956. That faith continued strong until her passing. She never started a day without spending time in devotions, prayer and her bible.
Leona was a long time Yuba City resident. She worked for many years at Yuba County Social Services until her retirement in 2002. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary serving in many capacities (including President from 2006-2007). She was also active with the Military Order of the Cooties.
Outside her involvement with these two organizations, Leona enjoyed a good cup of coffee, the game show channel, playing cards and spending time with friends and especially family. She was a beloved friend, wife, mom, grandma and "GG" (great-grandma).
Leona is survived by her children, Robert Myers Jr., Debbie (John) Ryan, Mike (Tammy) Myers; her sister, Mary Ann Rankin; 5 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and other extended family and friends.
Leona is preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers, 4 sisters, her first and second husband and daughter, Rhonda Myers.
Viewing will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon, Monday, December 9th, 2019, at Holycross Memorial, 486 Bridge St., Yuba City. A graveside memorial service to follow at 1 pm, at Sutter Cemetery, 7200 Butte Ave., Sutter, CA. Interment to follow. Pall bearers: Robert Myers, Michael Myers, John Ryan, Jordan Myers, Brandyn Davis, Eddie Yetter.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to any Veteran's organization of your choice.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Dec. 6, 2019