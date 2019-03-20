

Leona "Lee" Hughes, 78 of Meridian, CA, passed away on March 13, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She loved working in her yard and garden before she fell ill. Leona will be missed dearly.



She is survived by her daughter, Denise Roberts; brother, Samuel Gautsche; granddaughters, Kelli Skidmore, Amy Guzman and grandson-in-law Alfonso "Lucas" Guzman; 4 great-grandsons, Brandon, Colton, Donovon and Alejandro; 1 great-granddaughter, Angelica, "Nana's Buddy."



She is preceded in death by her husband, John Hughes; mother-in-law, Bea Chambers; sister-in-law, Sally Wright; and best friend, Lorene Skidmore.



Fly high sweet angel. Thank you for your love and support forever. You will always be in my heart. "Nana, gracias por darme tu apoyo y cario siempre. Te llevo en mi Corazon." – Lucas



At her request, there will be no services. The family has asked for those who wish to honor her memory do so by donating to the following organizations: or .



The family would also like to thank Sandra, grandmother's hospice nurse, for being so kind and gentle with grandma.

Send condolences to

www.appealdemocrat.com Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary