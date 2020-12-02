

Private services will be held for Leonard Earl Morgan, 85, of Biggs. Leonard passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at his residence.



He was born on September 9, 1935, in Broken Bow, Oklahoma, one of 10 children born to Alfred and Oleta Morgan. As a young boy, the family moved to Live Oak, CA, where he graduated from Live Oak High School.



He served in the Army National Guard, and worked as a plumber for Frank M. Booth Inc. in Marysville, until his retirement in June 1992. He was a member of the Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Union.



He was known for his ability to fix anything and everything. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, hunting at the cabin in Callahan, fishing and gardening.



He is preceded in death by his parents, 6 siblings, and one son, Lonnie Morgan.



Leonard is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Gerri Morgan of Biggs; 3 daughters, Dannie (Eddie) Davis of Live Oak, Jacki (Leif) Fields, and Kelly (Jake) Stowe all of Gridley; 2 sons, Leonard Jr. (Shana) Morgan of Richvale, and Lance (Ruth) Morgan of Gridley; 2 grandsons, Jordan Stowe, and Aaron Morgan; 6 granddaughters, Jayme Oakley, Morgan Brock, Andrea Morgan, Emily Morgan, Alyssa Morgan, and Lilly Morgan; 4 great-grandchildren, Hudson Oakley, Kamryn Oakley, Hayden Brock, and Orren Brock; his 2 brothers, Gene Morgan, and Alec Morgan; and his sister, Molly Ponders.



Arrangements entrusted to Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store