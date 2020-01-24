Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel
679 Ohio St
Gridley, CA 95948
(530) 846-2138
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Gridley, CA
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
6:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Gridley, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Gridley, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonel Alcantar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonel Alcantar


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonel Alcantar Obituary

Leonel Alcantar, 64, of Live Oak, CA, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020.

Leonel was born November 16, 1955, in Uriangato, Guanajuato, Mexico. He was a lifelong resident of Live Oak, where he worked as a farm laborer for over 45 years.

He enjoyed watching soccer games, visiting the casino, gardening, and spending time with his family, especially his two granddaughters. He was a devoted husband, father, brother and grandfather.

He is preceded in death by his father, Francisco Alcantar.

He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Josefina Alcantar; two sons, Alfredo and Omar Alcantar; two daughters, Mabel Alcantar and Sandra Alcantar; and two granddaughters, Camila and Catalina Alcantar. He is also survived by his mother, Virginia Alcantar; 5 brothers; and 4 sisters.

A viewing will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020, from 3:00pm-6:00pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gridley. A Rosary will follow at 6:00pm.

A mass of Catholic Burial will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 10:00am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gridley, with burial to follow at Live Oak Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -