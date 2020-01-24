|
|
Leonel Alcantar, 64, of Live Oak, CA, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020.
Leonel was born November 16, 1955, in Uriangato, Guanajuato, Mexico. He was a lifelong resident of Live Oak, where he worked as a farm laborer for over 45 years.
He enjoyed watching soccer games, visiting the casino, gardening, and spending time with his family, especially his two granddaughters. He was a devoted husband, father, brother and grandfather.
He is preceded in death by his father, Francisco Alcantar.
He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Josefina Alcantar; two sons, Alfredo and Omar Alcantar; two daughters, Mabel Alcantar and Sandra Alcantar; and two granddaughters, Camila and Catalina Alcantar. He is also survived by his mother, Virginia Alcantar; 5 brothers; and 4 sisters.
A viewing will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020, from 3:00pm-6:00pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gridley. A Rosary will follow at 6:00pm.
A mass of Catholic Burial will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 10:00am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gridley, with burial to follow at Live Oak Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jan. 24, 2020