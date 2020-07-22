1/1
Leroy Eddie Walker
1933 - 2020
Leroy Eddie Walker, 91, of Marysville, CA, passed away on July 13, 2020. Leroy was born on August 7, 1933, in Butler, Oklahoma, son of Doris and Eddie Walker.

Leroy's family moved to Linda, CA, when he was 5 years old. He attend local schools and graduated from Marysville High School in 1947 where he played football.

During the summer of 1950 he met his future bride, Joanne Fouch of Yuba City/Colusa at the Hoyt Donut Shop where he dazzled her with a large tip. They were married in 1952 and established their home in Marysville. Their marriage remained strong for 68 years until his passing.

Leroy retired from the Marysville Fire Department after 34 years of service in 1987. Leroy was honorary discharged from the United States Air Force Reserves in 1952, he also started his own business "Walker's TV Repair and Antenna Installation".

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Joanne Walker of Marysville; sons, Gary of San Jose, CA, Dan, Ken and John of Marysville; 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Leroy is preceded in death by his parents, Doris and Eddie Walker

He was loved and will be deeply missed. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at Sierra View Memorial Park in Olivehurst. Due to Covid-19 the family request that all attendees follow CDC guidelines of social distancing and facial covering.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com

Published in Appeal Democrat from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sierra View Memorial Park & Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Sierra View Memorial Park & Mortuary
4900 Olive Ave
Olivehurst, CA 95961
(530) 742-6957
July 22, 2020
I worked with Leroy at Marysville Fire Dept. from 1964 to 1969.Thanks to fellas like him those were great years for me. Good man! May God bless his soul and his family.
Don Syvertsen
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Leroy and I worked together for many years, it was a pleasure and I will treasure those memories.
Al Mazerolle
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Ken and family,
I am so sorry for the loss of your Dad. Sending prayers to you and your family during this difficult time. May your Dad rest in peace. God Bless you
Toni Hartman
Friend
