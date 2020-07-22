Leroy Eddie Walker, 91, of Marysville, CA, passed away on July 13, 2020. Leroy was born on August 7, 1933, in Butler, Oklahoma, son of Doris and Eddie Walker.Leroy's family moved to Linda, CA, when he was 5 years old. He attend local schools and graduated from Marysville High School in 1947 where he played football.During the summer of 1950 he met his future bride, Joanne Fouch of Yuba City/Colusa at the Hoyt Donut Shop where he dazzled her with a large tip. They were married in 1952 and established their home in Marysville. Their marriage remained strong for 68 years until his passing.Leroy retired from the Marysville Fire Department after 34 years of service in 1987. Leroy was honorary discharged from the United States Air Force Reserves in 1952, he also started his own business "Walker's TV Repair and Antenna Installation".He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Joanne Walker of Marysville; sons, Gary of San Jose, CA, Dan, Ken and John of Marysville; 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.Leroy is preceded in death by his parents, Doris and Eddie WalkerHe was loved and will be deeply missed. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at Sierra View Memorial Park in Olivehurst. Due to Covid-19 the family request that all attendees follow CDC guidelines of social distancing and facial covering.Share online condolences at