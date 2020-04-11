|
Leslee Salmonson was born on April 18, 1942 to Phyliss and Leslie Carlton Salmonson in Marysville, CA. Leslee attended Norte Dame grammar school and high school. In her high school years, Leslee had an interest in Interior Design and was able to learn more by working at Gilpatric Interiors.
To further her career, she attended Rudolph Schaeffer School of Design in San Francisco, CA. Upon completion of her education, Leslee returned to Yuba City and went to work for Gilpatric Interiors.
Leslee and Doug lived an adventurous life shared with many long time friends in the area. They would snowmobile and visit LaPorte, CA often and had numerous camping trips to Bucks Lake.
Leslee leaves behind a son, Derek Watkins of Yuba City and daughter, Laurel Watkins Patane (Jason). Also, she has 3 grandchildren, Hannah, Brandon and Marissa Patane of Biggs, CA. She also leaves behind her brother, John and wife, Carol Salmonson and their family. Leslee had 2 nephews and 5 nieces.
Leslee passed peacefully in her sleep on April 4, 2020. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, no Celebration of Life will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Fountains, 1260 Williams Way,
Yuba City, CA 95991, (530) 790-3000 or to your local .
Published in Appeal Democrat from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020