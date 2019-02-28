Home

Leslie Cary


1976 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Leslie Cary Obituary

February 27,1976 - February 23,2019

Leslie Cary passed surrounded by her family after a valiant battle fighting Breast Cancer.

She is survived by her husband Sam Thorpe; daughters Ella and Maren Thorpe, of Lafayette, California; her parents John and Ellie Cary of Sacramento; her brother and sister-in-law Jason and Tasha Cary and nephew and niece, Logan and Lauren Cary all of Ventura, California. In-laws Harper and Kathy Thorpe; Jeff (Tish) Thorpe and nephews Joey and Jacob.

Leslie graduated from Yuba City High School and recieved her Bachelor and Masters degree from San Francisco State. Leslie was a resource specialist at Joaquin Moraga Intermediate School. She was a resident of Lafayette, California.

The family is planning a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations are requested to the Leslie Cary Wellness Center at Joaquin Moraga Intermediate School, Moraga, CA or John Muir Women's Health Center, Walnut Creek, CA.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019
