Lillian Jasmine, 96, passed into the presence of the Lord, her shepherd, on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Rideout Hospital in Marysville, CA.
Lillian was born in San Francisco, CA, on May 14, 1923, and had been retired from Pacific Bell as a manager for 35 years. After her retirement, she spent 14 years volunteering at Rideout Hospital as a "Pink Lady".
Lillian loved her frequent outings with Ginger and Bill, (her daughter and son-in-law), almost as much as she loved "Downton Abbey", "Doc Martin" and "As Time Goes By".
Lillian leaves behind her two children, Ginger (Bill) Branum of Marysville, CA, and Henry (Lena) Rome of Lindenhurst, New York; her two granddaughters, Kelly (Monte) Gillan of Marysville, CA, Allison (Dan) Mabbott of Garden Grove, CA; two great-grandsons, Quinn and Declan Gillan of Marysville, CA; great-granddaughter, Briar Mabbott of Garden Grove, CA; sister-in-law Nina Gunderson of Yuba City, CA and close friend Ethel Rausch of San Jose, CA.
A Celebration of Life will be on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Sierra View Memorial Park in Olivehurst.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jan. 22, 2020