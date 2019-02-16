|
August 9, 1981 - January 30, 2019
She is survived by her children: Lyddia Adams, Lillybreeze Adams and Anthony Cornett; grandchildren: Aleah Sandoval, Jeremiah Sandoval and Lorenzo Gomez; mother, Caroline Adams; sisters: Josephine Leal and Angel Leal.
She is preceded in death by her father Daniel Leal; and her sister Kesya Leal.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at 11:00 am, at Lipp and Sullivan Funeral Directors. Graveside service immediately following at Sutter Cemetery.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Feb. 16, 2019