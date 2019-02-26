Home

Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
Lillian Mohammed


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lillian Mohammed Obituary

Lillian Roberta Mohammed, age 90, of Yuba City, passed away peacefully at home on February 21, 2019. She was born on August 5, 1928, in Sturgeon Falls, Ontario, Canada, to John Paul and Melody Rhea (Cusson) McKenney. Lillian was a bookkeeper for Baldwin Contracting Company for 30 years.

She is survived by her sister, Janet (Jack) Huntington; brother, Jack (Pauline) McKenney; and many nieces and nephews in Canada and Southern California.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Melody McKenney; as well as the love of her life and husband of 55 years, Robert E. Mohammed, who passed November 10, 2016.

A funeral service will be held for Lillian on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Ullrey Memorial Chapel with committal to follow at Sutter Cemetery. Ullrey Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
