|
|
Lily Lee (Fulfer) Favors, age 84, passed away unexpectedly after a short illness on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Rideout Hospital in Marysville California.
Lily was born June 23, 1935, in Rio Oso California, to James Seaborn "Seab" and Eva Lee (Watson) Fulfer.
Lily's greatest love was caring for her family. She was a homemaker, and when younger she also worked in the orchards during the summers and worked as a housekeeper for a prominent family.
Lily had a cheerful smile that would always bring out the best in people. In her later years she enjoyed visiting her family, and playing bingo and cards with her close friends and family in her apartment complex.
Lily is preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Favors; her brothers, James Fulfer, and Marion Odell Fulfer; her sisters, Sudie Fields, Virdell Willis, and Leona Favors.
Lily is survived by her brother, Marion Rose Fulfer; her three children, Charlotte Flynn, Hubert Favors Jr., and James Favors; grandchildren, Tony Angle, Chrissie (Angle) Droughton, Misti Flynn, Mellissa Miller, James "Jamie" Favors, Gavin Favors, Johnathan Favors, Kirsten Favors, Hillary (Favors) Luesing, Stephanie (Favors) Thompson; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Due to current county imposed social restrictions a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 24, 2020