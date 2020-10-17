Linda Ann Ott, 76, of Yuba City, passed away October 12, 2020. She was a homemaker and a resident of the Yuba-Sutter area for 46 years.Linda was born January 22, 1944, in Jekabpili, Latvia, as Tatiana Naparovos. Latvia was invaded by Russia and she was separated from her birth parents. Linda was taken into Northern Germany and spent 6 years in four different concentration camps. She spoke German and could count to 50 in English. She was later adopted by her parents, George and Beryl Miller at the age of 7 years old and grew up with two older brothers.Linda attended the Church of Latter Day Saints for many years. She was an active member in the community and involved with the Olivehurst Senior Center for a long time before its closure. She was actively involved with the Rod and Gun Club and a Lifetime Member of the NRA and one of the founders for our local annual NRA dinners, alongside with her late husband, Pat Ott.Linda is survived by her daughter, Myung Marin and granddaughter, Kiana Marin of Yuba City. Her son, Pat Ott, Jr., daughter-in-law, Carol, grandchildren, Frank Davis and Kimberly Ballard and 2 great-grandchildren, Jayden and Raylee of Heath Springs, South Carolina.She is preceded in death by her husband, Harlan "Pat" Ott, Sr.A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for Saturday, October 31st, 2020, at Adventure Church, 1100 Garden Highway, #400, Yuba City at 1:00 p.m.The family wishes to thank all of those who have visited and cared for her during her fight with Dementia. Donations can be made to Faith Christian School, 3105 Colusa Highway, Yuba City, CA 95993.Share online condolences at