

On June 2, 2019, Linda Ellen (Shockley) Barber passed away peacefully at her home following a long illness. Linda was born on June 11, 1949, in Marysville, California.



Linda graduated from Marysville High School in 1967. She retired from Marysville Joint Unified School District as Nutrition Manager III in 2004 after 28 years of service.



She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jim Barber; her son Chris Barber; grandson Hayden Wellemeyer; granddaughter Hayley Wellemeyer; her three sisters-in-law, her brother-in-law, and her nieces, nephews and cousins.



Linda is preceded in death by her daughter, Lori Wellemeyer; her grandson Drew Wellemeyer; her parents, Lewis M. Shockley and Mary Ann (Gates) Shockley; and her brothers, Paul M Shockley and Lewis W. Shockley.



When we think of Linda, we will remember her determination and outspoken personality, and her love for her family, especially her grandchildren.



Linda was a loving mother to her children, a loving and doting grandmother to her grandchildren and a devoted wife to her husband.



Linda also loved to sew, cook and read. Linda will be greatly missed and will always be in our hearts.



Services will be held at Sierra View Mortuary, 4900 Olive Ave., Olivehurst, CA 95961, on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 11 am. A reception will be held immediately following the service at Marysville Church of the Nazarene, 516 E. 16th St., Marysville, CA 95901 Published in Appeal Democrat on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary