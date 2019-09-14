|
|
Linda Dale Litchfield of Hallwood, CA, went home to the Lord on September 8, 2019 at Rideout Adventist Hospital, surrounded by her loved ones.
On March 2, 1943, Linda Dale Austin came into this world. Born in Texas, the Austin family moved to Mare Island then settled in the Hammonton Goldfields. Linda experienced many cherished memories during those years in Hammonton.
In 1961, Linda graduated from Marysville High School. During her time there she excelled in many sports and participated on the Drill Team. She went on to play college sports during her three years at Biola University in Southern California. From college she continued her passion for sports by coaching Bobby Sox in the early 1970's, then later coached at Cordua Elementary School in Hallwood. She also served as a PTA board member during those years.
Linda worked as a sales representative for Pacific Bell prior to her retirement in 1978. She went on to become a full time Orchardist, working daily with her beloved kiwis. She continued caring for her crops up until shortly before her passing.
She was proceeded in death by her father, Lewis C. Austin, her mother, Vivian A. Austin, brother, Gene L. Austin, and stepdaughter, Laurie Steelman.
She leaves behind Clyde, her husband of 44 years who shared her passion for growing and harvesting produce. Their marriage was one of love, respect and self-sacrifice, putting each other first through sickness and in health. Theirs was- and is- a legacy of love which will carry on through eternity.
Other surviving family members include 2 daughters: Dana Perin and her husband James Perin of Hallwood, CA; Kimberly Day, her husband Jimmy Day, both of Yuba City, CA and 1 stepdaughter, Kimberly Smith of Yuba City, CA. Linda also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Along with 4 siblings; 2 brothers: Don Austin of Layton, UT and Roger Austin of Woodland, CA. and sisters: Beverly Arce of Crossville, TN and Sandy Brierty of Cave Junction, OR.
There are no words to express the deep grief and sadness all of us are experiencing right now, we have lost someone so precious and beautiful – one who can never be replaced in our lifetime. The one comfort we have is that our beloved Linda is with the Lord, and we shall be reunited with her one day.
"He will wipe every tear from their eyes, and there shall be no more death or sorrow or crying or pain. All these things are gone forever". (Rev. 21.4)
Services will be held at Sierra View Mortuary, in Olivehurst on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 11:00 am followed by a Celebration of Life at 7886 Hallwood Blvd., Hallwood, CA from 1-4 pm.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019