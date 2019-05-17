

Linda Graziano passed away on May 4, 2019 from end stage lung disease and congestive heart failure. She was predeceased by her husband, Mike Graziano, and her sister, Mary Lou Clark.



She is survived by her two sons, Michael (Paige) Graziano of Novato, and Eddie (April) Graziano of Yuba City. She is also survived by her six grandchildren: Cyndi (Justin) King; Mark, Mackenzie, and Owen Graziano of Yuba City; and Thomas and Morgan Graziano of Novato; and by her loving brother, Bob (Barbara) Rusnak, and her youngest brother, Ed, both of Colorado Springs.



Linda was born on May 9, 1947 and was raised in Middlesex, NJ. After graduating high school, she enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Omaha, NE, where she met her husband, Mike. They were then stationed in Little Rock, AR. After the Air Force, Linda and Mike relocated to the Bay Area, and then moved to Yuba City in 1979.

Linda worked at Reebie's Graphics for 19 years and has been a committed volunteer at the 's Discovery Shop since 2003.



Linda was passionate about fighting cancer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .



A celebration of life will be held at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 3 pm.

Published in Appeal Democrat from May 17 to May 18, 2019