Linda K. Hensley
Linda K. Hensley of Marysville, CA, passed peacefully in her home on the 3rd of September, 2020. Linda was well known within the community for a multitude of reasons.

Linda was born in the Yuba-Sutter region and spent the majority of her life working and thriving in Yuba-Sutter. Linda spent a number of years employed as a Home Interior sales representative, and later in life ran the iconic Memory E. Lane gift shop in downtown Marysville.

Linda is survived by her husband, Kenney Hensley; daughter, April Boyer; son, Michael Hensley; granddaughter, Allison Hensley; grandsons, Lance Gentry and Bruce Fernandez; all of whom reside in the Yuba-Sutter area and were proud to call Linda their wife, mother, or grandmother.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, a celebration of life is postponed until further notice.
www.appealdemocrat.com

Published in Appeal Democrat from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ullrey Memorial Chapel
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
