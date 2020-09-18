Linda K. Hensley of Marysville, CA, passed peacefully in her home on the 3rd of September, 2020. Linda was well known within the community for a multitude of reasons.Linda was born in the Yuba-Sutter region and spent the majority of her life working and thriving in Yuba-Sutter. Linda spent a number of years employed as a Home Interior sales representative, and later in life ran the iconic Memory E. Lane gift shop in downtown Marysville.Linda is survived by her husband, Kenney Hensley; daughter, April Boyer; son, Michael Hensley; granddaughter, Allison Hensley; grandsons, Lance Gentry and Bruce Fernandez; all of whom reside in the Yuba-Sutter area and were proud to call Linda their wife, mother, or grandmother.Due to the current COVID-19 situation, a celebration of life is postponed until further notice.Share online condolences at