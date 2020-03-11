Home

Linus "Dutch" Plautz

Linus "Dutch" Plautz Obituary

Linus "Dutch" Plautz, born January 13, 1930, passed away peacefully at his home on February 25, 2020.

Dutch is survived by his wife, Ellie; sister, Mary Healy, 3 children, Debra Anton, Kathy Calandrino and David Plautz; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dutch is preceded in death by his first wife, Aurelia Plautz; and 2 of their children, Brenda and Gary Plautz.

A Celebration of Life for Dutch will be held on April 18, 2020, from Noon-4pm at the Elks Lodge in Marysville, CA. The family welcomes Dutch's friends to join them.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 11, 2020
