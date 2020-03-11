|
Linus "Dutch" Plautz, born January 13, 1930, passed away peacefully at his home on February 25, 2020.
Dutch is survived by his wife, Ellie; sister, Mary Healy, 3 children, Debra Anton, Kathy Calandrino and David Plautz; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dutch is preceded in death by his first wife, Aurelia Plautz; and 2 of their children, Brenda and Gary Plautz.
A Celebration of Life for Dutch will be held on April 18, 2020, from Noon-4pm at the Elks Lodge in Marysville, CA. The family welcomes Dutch's friends to join them.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 11, 2020