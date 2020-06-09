June 15, 1963 - April 4, 2020On April 4, 2020, our treasured friend, Lisa Ann Coleman, peacefully passed away to join her beloved mother, Lois, and her brother Ray. Lisa was born on June 15, 1963 in Yuba City, CA. She was born into a life of agriculture, raised on a cattle ranch. As a young girl, she was involved with 4-H and loved horses and cats. Following her elementary years at Barry School, Lisa graduated from Yuba City High School in 1980. During high school, Lisa was a member of the Future Farmers of America, where her interest in animal husbandry developed.After high school, Lisa attended California State University, Fresno. Her love of the Yuba City agriculture community, family, and friends kept her coming home as an undergraduate, where she worked the summer months in Robbins, CA at the Public Scales during the harvest seasons. She was active in the CSU, Fresno College of Agriculture and participated on the Livestock Judging Team for several years. Lisa graduated CSU, Fresno with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Business and Animal Husbandry in 1985.Upon graduating from CSU, Fresno, Lisa was hired as an associate manager at Sutter Buttes Feed in 1985. She was very active in the local agricultural community, which included managing a fair booth annually during the Colusa, the Yuba-Sutter County, and the Butte County Fairs. She worked at Sutter Buttes Feed until the store closed in August, 2000. She truly missed the time with her extended feed store family which included fellow employees as well as the many, many customers, A few years before the store closed, Lisa had been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and lived with the disease for about 25 years, until her passing.Lisa will be remembered as a loving daughter, sister, and faithful friend. As the MS started to impede her physical abilities, her faith, love, determination, and wonderful stubbornness helped her persevere. Lisa was a stylish cowgirl, with a wicked sense of humor, an eye for whimsey, and a soft heart for stray kitties that wandered into the barn. Lisa loved her family, friends, and agricultural community, her beloved cat Hughie and Turtle Toby.Lisa enjoyed a good box of chocolates, cranberry-orange relish at Thanksgiving, painting bird boxes, decoupaging everything, collecting old stuff, and sewing needlepoint pictures, which she often entered at the Yuba-Sutter Fair. Lisa loved doting on the many children in her life. She learned to enjoy life one day at a time, as well as simple things like good conversation and good company.Lisa was preceded in death by her mother, Lois Coleman, her brother, Ray Coleman, and her father. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her and loved her. Lisa will be laid to rest with her family in the Browns Valley Cemetery, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, 4-H, or Future Farmers of America.Share online condolences at