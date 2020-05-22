

Lloyd passed away May 15, 2020, surrounded by his family. Lloyd was a retired Custodian from Lincoln School.



He loved to trout fish, loved camping, and he also enjoyed doing upholstery work from home. He never met a stranger. He was a long time member of Word of Life Church. He loved his Family, and especially his grandchildren. He will be missed by all.



Lloyd is survived by his wife, Gladys; son, Dennis and wife, Stephanie; his sons, Darrell and Kevin; and his daughter, Vicki Journagan and husband Kelly; 11 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Vonnie; and brother, Thomas of Oklahoma; and countless nephews and nieces.



Lloyd is preceded in death by his parents and 3 sisters.



A viewing is scheduled Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 4pm, and services will be Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 10am, followed by graveside service, at Sierra View Memorial Park and Mortuary in Olivehurst.

