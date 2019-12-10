|
Logan Elston passed away at Adventist Health and Rideout Hospital on December 5, 2019, at age 97. He was born in Wagoner, OK.
He served in the U.S. Marines in World War II in the South Pacific and after his discharge finally ended up in the Olivehurst area. He married his wife, Eunice, in 1948 and they bought and settled into a house in Olivehurst where they lived for 67 years.
During this time he worked with Operating Engineers Local 3 for over 40 years and remained a member for over 70 years until his death. He worked on highways and bridges up and down Northern California and was employed in the building of Oroville Dam from beginning to end.
After retirement Logan and Eunice traveled around the country and Europe enjoying the wonders of many places and visiting friends and family.
He is survived by his son, Montie; daughters, Juanita, Linda, and Brenda; as well as 10 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
There will be visitation at Holycross Funeral Home in Yuba City at 10 a.m., Wednesday, December 11, 2019, followed by a service at 11 a.m. A private burial will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Adventist Health and Rideout Cancer Center in Marysville or to your favorite veterans organization.
