

Lois Harkenrider, age of 83, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was of the Catholic faith and a member at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Lois was formerly of Marysville and Yuba City, California, and Sturgis, South Dakota.



She entered the Order of Saint Benedicts at St. Martin's Academy in Sturgis, South Dakota when she was in high school and left the Order in 1971. Lois received a Bachelor's of Arts from the College of Saint Benedict in 1969 and a Masters of Arts degree in Early Childhood Education from Sacramento State in 1977 all while teaching full time, raising a toddler and being pregnant with her second child. She was a 24-year teacher at Kynoch Elementary School in Marysville, CA.



Lois was an active member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, and faithful member at St. Joseph Catholic church of Marysville, CA, before retiring in 1995 and moving to Tennessee in 1996. Along with her membership at Sacred Heart she became very active with the Ladies of Charity as a volunteer.



Lois was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be missed by all that knew her.



Lois is preceded in death by her parents, Florence and Charles Becht; her sisters, Mildred Rose Becht, and Elizabeth Selenski; brothers, Father James Becht, and David Becht.



She is survived by her husband, Gerald Harkenrider (married November 17, 1973); daughters and sons-in-law: Heather Harkenrider of Indian Trail, NC, Sara and David Calhoun of Millbrook, AL; grandchildren; Alexandra Calhoun of Millbrook, AL; brothers and sisters-in-law, Roger and Jean Becht of Spearfish, SD, Rita Becht of Rapid City, SD; sisters and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Lee Schoenrock of Deer River, MN; sister-in-law, Francie Harkenrider of Ten Mile, TN; good friends Helen Low of Rockwood, TN, and Erica Fuhr of Knoxville, TN; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 2:00 pm at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Knoxville.



Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel is honored to be serving the Harkenrider family during this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store