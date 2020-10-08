1/1
Lois Marie Dufore
1935 - 2020
June 8, 1935 - October 1, 2020

Lois Marie Dufore passed from this life to her eternal resting place on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the age of 85, at her residence in Marysville, CA, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born June 8, 1935 in Salem, Arkansas to Esther Mitchell and Curtis Mitchell,

She is preceded in death by her parents, her 7 siblings, her husband Ronald P. Dufore (retired AF), her 2 sons, Richard Shona and Timothy Dufore.

She is survived by a sister, Dovie Walton and 2 half brothers, Steven Mitchell and Charles Mitchell, daughters, Paula Wilson-Galart, Tamara Dufore and Taunya Shona and her sons, Joseph Shona, Kirk Shona, Rowdy Dufore and Ron Dufore, 18 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.

Lois worked for more than 30 years in the restaurant business as a waitress at the Driftwood in Smartville and at Eagles Nest, where she loved opening the doors in the mornings for all the local farmers.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and sister to all her family. She would help anyone and welcome everyone to her home.

She will be greatly missed.

A funeral will be held for immediate family only and a celebration of life will be at a later date.

Published in Appeal Democrat from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lakeside Colonial Chapel
830 D Street
Marysville, CA 95901
(530) 749-9277
Memories & Condolences

October 7, 2020
You were a very special lady. love my friendship with you and Paula. RIP Lois, in the arms of Jesus.
Nadean Bailey
October 6, 2020
Momma you were the best mother anyone could ask for. You were the kindest, most generous & loving person I've ever known. I already miss you so much and will always love you for the role model you were to me. You shaped me into the person I am today. I love you so very much!
Paula Wilson-Galart
Daughter
