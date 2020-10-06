1/1
Loise May (Barnett) Sullivan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

12-15-31 - 9-30-2020

Loise "Lois" May (Barnett) Sullivan of Marysville, CA, died September 30, 2020, at Yuba City, CA. She was born December 15, 1931, along with her twin sister Lelah Fay (Barnett) Holmes (also of Marysville) in a log cabin on their parents 80-acre, hilly farm near Hartville, Wright County, Missouri, in the Ozark Mountains of southwest Missouri.

Loise's parents were Clarence and Cora Elizabeth (Findley) Barnett. Loise also has an older brother Dr. Charles Sidney Barnett and his wife Judith McClain (Carleton) Boggs Barnett of Livermore, CA.

Loise and her siblings attended a one-room rural school in Missouri called Evening Shade School. The family moved to California in 1941, shortly before the bombing of Pearl Harbor and the start of World War II. They first lived near Sunnyvale, CA, then moved to Orcutt, CA, near Santa Maria. They later settled in Marysville, CA, Yuba County area.

Loise graduated from the 8th grade at Ella Elementary School in Olivehurst, CA in 1945 and from Marysville Union High School in Marysville, CA, in 1949 and she attended Yuba College. She worked for 40 years for the California State Department of Transportation in Marysville, CA as a secretary.

She was preceded in death by her husband Daniel Vernon Sullivan, Jr., who was a descendant of a pioneer Sutter County family. Loise was also preceded in death by sons David Clarence Sullivan and Dwight Sheldon Sullivan and by her daughters Marilyn Elizabeth Sullivan and Diane Louise Sullivan.

Loise is survived by her son Daniel Vernon Sullivan III of Arboga, CA and his wife Denise Michele (Hough) Sullivan. Also, surviving are Loise's grandson Devin Patrick Sullivan of Arboga, CA; granddaughters Emily Elizabeth (Sullivan) Milano of Yuba City, CA, Ashley Danielle (Sullivan) Ruiz of Plumas Lake, CA and Laura Louise (Sullivan) Farmer of San Diego, CA. Loise is also survived by nine great-grandchildren.

Loise was a member of the Marysville First United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir for 17 years; and was president of the United Methodist Women "Miriam Fellowship" for 15 years. Loise's main interests were church work, writing, genealogy, history, playing the piano, flower arranging, decorating, and reading nonfiction.

Viewing will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 2pm to 6pm at Lipp and Sullivan, 629 D Street, Marysville, CA.

Graveside service will be Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11am at Sierra View Memorial Park, 4900 Olive Ave., Olivehurst, CA

The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to First United Methodist Church, Marysville, CA, in lieu of flowers.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lipp & Sullivan Funeral Directors
629 D Street
Marysville, CA 95901
(530) 742-2473
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved