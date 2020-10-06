12-15-31 - 9-30-2020Loise "Lois" May (Barnett) Sullivan of Marysville, CA, died September 30, 2020, at Yuba City, CA. She was born December 15, 1931, along with her twin sister Lelah Fay (Barnett) Holmes (also of Marysville) in a log cabin on their parents 80-acre, hilly farm near Hartville, Wright County, Missouri, in the Ozark Mountains of southwest Missouri.Loise's parents were Clarence and Cora Elizabeth (Findley) Barnett. Loise also has an older brother Dr. Charles Sidney Barnett and his wife Judith McClain (Carleton) Boggs Barnett of Livermore, CA.Loise and her siblings attended a one-room rural school in Missouri called Evening Shade School. The family moved to California in 1941, shortly before the bombing of Pearl Harbor and the start of World War II. They first lived near Sunnyvale, CA, then moved to Orcutt, CA, near Santa Maria. They later settled in Marysville, CA, Yuba County area.Loise graduated from the 8th grade at Ella Elementary School in Olivehurst, CA in 1945 and from Marysville Union High School in Marysville, CA, in 1949 and she attended Yuba College. She worked for 40 years for the California State Department of Transportation in Marysville, CA as a secretary.She was preceded in death by her husband Daniel Vernon Sullivan, Jr., who was a descendant of a pioneer Sutter County family. Loise was also preceded in death by sons David Clarence Sullivan and Dwight Sheldon Sullivan and by her daughters Marilyn Elizabeth Sullivan and Diane Louise Sullivan.Loise is survived by her son Daniel Vernon Sullivan III of Arboga, CA and his wife Denise Michele (Hough) Sullivan. Also, surviving are Loise's grandson Devin Patrick Sullivan of Arboga, CA; granddaughters Emily Elizabeth (Sullivan) Milano of Yuba City, CA, Ashley Danielle (Sullivan) Ruiz of Plumas Lake, CA and Laura Louise (Sullivan) Farmer of San Diego, CA. Loise is also survived by nine great-grandchildren.Loise was a member of the Marysville First United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir for 17 years; and was president of the United Methodist Women "Miriam Fellowship" for 15 years. Loise's main interests were church work, writing, genealogy, history, playing the piano, flower arranging, decorating, and reading nonfiction.Viewing will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 2pm to 6pm at Lipp and Sullivan, 629 D Street, Marysville, CA.Graveside service will be Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11am at Sierra View Memorial Park, 4900 Olive Ave., Olivehurst, CAThe family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to First United Methodist Church, Marysville, CA, in lieu of flowers.Share online condolences at