Lonnie Pauline Payne, 89, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2020, in Glenns Ferry, Idaho, as a result of Alzheimer's Disease.
Pauline, as she was known to family and friends, was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She was born August 16, 1930, in Waurika, Oklahoma, to Alva James Bivens and Rhoda May Wallace. She and her twin sister were the youngest of 11 children. She graduated from Lordsburg High School, in Lordsburg, New Mexico.
She met her husband, Harry, while working at her sister's cafe in Lordsburg. They married on May 22, 1948, and lived in the U.S. Southwest for ten years, where they had three children, before moving to Yuba City, California, in 1958. Their youngest two children were born in Yuba City, and all the kids graduated from Yuba City High School.
In 1981 Harry and Pauline moved to Browns Valley, California, as she continued to work in the banking industry. She loved their 5 acres of peace and tranquility, where she continued to live after Harry's passing in 1982. In late 2014, Pauline moved back to Yuba City, and in 2016, she moved to Glenns Ferry, Idaho.
She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Other than a brief period working at the Del Monte cannery in Yuba City, she worked in the banking industry from 1959 to 1987. She worked at Bank of America, United California Bank and then many years with First Interstate Bank, retiring as the manager of the Yuba City branch in 1987.
She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was proud of all their accomplishments. She was loving, humble, very dependable, hardworking and caring. Simply put, she was beautiful.
Pauline is preceded in death by her husband, Harry M. Payne; her daughter-in-law, Helen Payne; one grandchild, one great-grandchild, and one great-great-grandchild.
She is survived by her five children: Stanley Payne, of Yuba City; David (Annette) Payne, of Glenns Ferry, ID; Linda (Bob) Sorensen, of Yuba City; Tina Payne (Katie Van Noord), of Sacramento; and Iler (Michelle) Payne, of Yuba City; 22 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus situation, there will be no public viewing. The immediate family will hold a graveside service on March 31st, 2020, at the Peoria Cemetery in Browns Valley. A celebration of life will be planned once the coronavirus crisis has passed. If you would like to be notified when that service will be held, please contact David Payne at 208-350-1946 or Linda Sorensen at 530-635-7405.
Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home of Mountain Home, Idaho, and Ullrey Memorial Chapel of Yuba City.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 29, 2020