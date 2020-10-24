

Loren Michael Johnson lost his battle to cancer on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at the family ranch.



Loren was born on July 21, 1952, in Auburn, to Elmer Arthur "Snapper" Johnson and Lorraine Johnson and was raised in Lincoln. He attended St. Rose Catholic School through eighth grade and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1970. He was a Fighting Zebra and proud to be on the football team, Lincoln FFA President and enjoyed a few boxing matches.



Loren was raised on a ranch and seemed born to be a cowboy. He learned about cattle and his great horsemanship from some of the best, Jim Jensen, Stan Semas, Bill Barrie and Frank Rue, skills he passed on to his children. He also enjoyed teaching anyone, that could tolerate his way, about cattle and ranching. His favorite things in life were cattle, a good horse and a faithful dog.



Loren enjoyed many friendships and appreciated loyalty and a handshake. He loved sharing stories and hearing the wrecks and successes of his fellow cattlemen. He enjoyed helping friends gather, ship and sell their cattle, and was always there to help. Loren raised his family buying and selling cattle and family Sundays were spent processing, shipping or checking cattle. He rarely took a vacation, and his favored destination was a sale yard.



Loren and Laurie met at Semas' roping where he asked if she'd like to have a "Cowboy Romance". They married in September 1976 and raised three children together. Sallie (Matt) LaGrande, Jess (Jacklyn) Johnson and Will Johnson. They adore five grandchildren, Drew Johnson, Wes LaGrande, Trent Johnson, Reed LaGrande and Sadie Johnson. He is also survived by three brothers. Loren is preceded in death by his father, Snapper Johnson and his mother, Lorraine Johnson.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020, 11:00 AM at Historic Hanley Ranch, 5560 Mc Courtney Rd., Lincoln.

