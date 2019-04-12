|
|
Lorena Pope was born in Yuba City, CA, October 9, 1940. She passed away April 3, 2019 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family. She was 78.
She is proceeded in death my her husband Everett Pope and her two sons Ted Pope and Chris Pope.
She is survived by her brother John Peryea of Yuba City; daughter Lana Youtz of Live Oakl; 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
The family appreciates all the kind words and thoughts. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Kidney Foundation.
Services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 2-5pm. 10383 Larkin Rd., Live Oak in the clubhouse.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019