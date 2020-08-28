1/1
Loretta June Trimble
1945 - 2020
Loretta June Trimble, 75, of Yuba City, CA, passed away August 19, 2020. Born March 11, 1945 in Yuba City, she was a lifelong resident of the Yuba-Sutter area.

Loretta worked as a Medicare Billing Clerk at Rideout Hospital for 30 years and was a member of the Moose Lodge.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Donald Trimble of Yuba City; son Donald Scott Trimble of Yuba City; daughter Sara Elizabeth DeVivo of Yuba City; granddaughter Angelina Elizabeth DeVivo of Yuba City, grandson Jacob Beck of Yuba City and great-granddaughter Sophia Beck of Yuba City.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Zola Rhoades of Yuba City.

A viewing was held August 26, 2020 at Ullrey Memorial Chapel, followed by a graveside service at Sutter Cemetery and officiated by Gary Trimble.

Published in Appeal Democrat on Aug. 28, 2020.
