

Lorrie Landes passed Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Born in San Jose, California, she spent the largest part of her life brightening the lives of all that she met in the Yuba-Sutter Area.



Affectionately known as "The Grad Nite Lady", Lorrie carried with her a passion for volunteer work that touched the hearts of many in the years she spent giving back to local schools and organizations. She believed in generosity, in lending a helping hand to any and all who she met.



She was loved and will be missed by her husband Mark, her sons Ryan and Kyle, daughter-in-law Shannon, grandchildren Brielle and Kaden, as well as her sister Teri and niece Kaylee.



In addition Lorrie leaves behind a group of friends who she called her "framily", a collection of people whom she regarded as relatives and cherished just as deeply. Lorrie never met a stranger, just a friend she hadn't made yet.



A private Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 in her memory. Please contact the family for details at 530-673-4066.

