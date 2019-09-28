|
On September 13, 2019, Loyal Eric Davis went to be with the Lord peacefully at home, at the age of 83.
Born in Scottsdale, AZ, to Otto and Viola Davis. He was a longtime resident of Arboga, CA, since 1974. He graduated Sanger High School class of 1955 and California State University, Fullerton, in Landscape Design. He was an Operating Engineer for CalTrans.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Beverly; and daughter, Lori; and many other beloved family.
He is survived by his grandchildren: Kristen Jo Gonzalez and Betty Bollinger; grandchildren: Rebekah and Omar Melendez of Texas; Christopher, Taylor, Nathan Bollinger and spouses; Sara and Rachel Ely; sister, Marion Spinks; nephew, Wesley of Missouri; bother-in-law, Kenneth Maffia; nephew, Bruce; niece, Kathryn of Sacramento CA, great-grandchildren: Zella and Josephine Melendez of Texas; Ashley Nicole Mitchell of Marysville CA; Carson and Behr Bollinger of CA; plus 4 others of Chico, CA; and many beloved friends.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019, 2:30 pm at East Lawn Memorial Park, 4300 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento, CA.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Salvation Army as Loyal felt they assisted him greatly at the time of the 1997 flood.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Sept. 28, 2019