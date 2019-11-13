|
Luatrice Marie Perrin, 87, of Yuba City, passed away November 8, 2019. Born March 3, 1932 in Ada, Oklahoma, she was a resident of the Yuba-Sutter area for 86 years.
Luatrice was a member of the Church of Christ for 71 years.
She is survived by her daughter Sherry Rowe; sons, Randy Perrin, Steve Perrin and Blaine Perrin; grandsons Nick Perrin, Lance Perrin, Joshua Perrin and Philip Rowe; granddaughters, Danielle Perrin and Amber Webster; great-granddaughters, Juliana Rowe, Abriana Rowe and Katarina Rowe and great-grandson Tanner Perrin.
She is preceded in death by her husband A.C. Perrin, Jr.; brother Brent Cassell; father James Cassell; mother Marie Cassell; brother Elton Cassell; grandson Damon Rowe and son-in-law Don Rowe.
Viewing will be Friday, November 15, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Ullrey Memorial Chapel. Services will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Sutter Youth Organization Community Club.
Memorial contributions can be made to the .
