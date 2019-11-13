Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:30 PM
Sutter Youth Organization Community Club
Resources
More Obituaries for Luatrice Perrin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luatrice Marie Perrin


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Luatrice Marie Perrin Obituary

Luatrice Marie Perrin, 87, of Yuba City, passed away November 8, 2019. Born March 3, 1932 in Ada, Oklahoma, she was a resident of the Yuba-Sutter area for 86 years.

Luatrice was a member of the Church of Christ for 71 years.

She is survived by her daughter Sherry Rowe; sons, Randy Perrin, Steve Perrin and Blaine Perrin; grandsons Nick Perrin, Lance Perrin, Joshua Perrin and Philip Rowe; granddaughters, Danielle Perrin and Amber Webster; great-granddaughters, Juliana Rowe, Abriana Rowe and Katarina Rowe and great-grandson Tanner Perrin.

She is preceded in death by her husband A.C. Perrin, Jr.; brother Brent Cassell; father James Cassell; mother Marie Cassell; brother Elton Cassell; grandson Damon Rowe and son-in-law Don Rowe.

Viewing will be Friday, November 15, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Ullrey Memorial Chapel. Services will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Sutter Youth Organization Community Club.

Memorial contributions can be made to the .
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Luatrice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -