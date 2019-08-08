Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucien-Clai Dillard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucien-Clai Dillard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucien-Clai Dillard Obituary

Lucien-Clai Dillard age 30, passed away on July 31, 2019, in Marysville CA.

He is preceded in death by his father, Rufus Dillard Jr. III. He is survived by his mother, Lucinda Dillard-Alfred; stepfather, Samuel James Alfred Sr.; brothers, Dynel D. Dillard, and Chris M. Scott; sisters, Sulima R. Dillard, and Ameia Dillard-Kirkland; and five older siblings from Southern CA and out of state; children, Likai A. Dillard, Jaz'lyn E.A. Hall, and Lyric A. Dillard; two nieces, Daviance L. Dillard, and Naelarion M. Dillard; and four nephews, Stephen D. Dillard, Quincey D. Fulton, Donray E. Kirkland, and Kingston M. Kirkland; many cousins; and a host of friends.

Visitation will start at 11 :00 A.M. followed By service at 1:00 P.M., on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Ullrey Memorial Chapel with Rev. Carl Fowler Jr. officiating. Burial services will be held privately for the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Ullrey Memorial Chapel, 817 Almond Street, Yuba City CA 95991.

The family is requesting that attire be respectful and casual. We thank you in advance for your love and support. Continuous prayers are needed and welcome. Thank you.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucien-Clai's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
Download Now