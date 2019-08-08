|
Lucien-Clai Dillard age 30, passed away on July 31, 2019, in Marysville CA.
He is preceded in death by his father, Rufus Dillard Jr. III. He is survived by his mother, Lucinda Dillard-Alfred; stepfather, Samuel James Alfred Sr.; brothers, Dynel D. Dillard, and Chris M. Scott; sisters, Sulima R. Dillard, and Ameia Dillard-Kirkland; and five older siblings from Southern CA and out of state; children, Likai A. Dillard, Jaz'lyn E.A. Hall, and Lyric A. Dillard; two nieces, Daviance L. Dillard, and Naelarion M. Dillard; and four nephews, Stephen D. Dillard, Quincey D. Fulton, Donray E. Kirkland, and Kingston M. Kirkland; many cousins; and a host of friends.
Visitation will start at 11 :00 A.M. followed By service at 1:00 P.M., on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Ullrey Memorial Chapel with Rev. Carl Fowler Jr. officiating. Burial services will be held privately for the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ullrey Memorial Chapel, 817 Almond Street, Yuba City CA 95991.
The family is requesting that attire be respectful and casual. We thank you in advance for your love and support. Continuous prayers are needed and welcome. Thank you.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019