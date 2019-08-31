Home

Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
Lucille Irene "Cille" Ibbotson


1938 - 2019
Lucille Irene "Cille" Ibbotson Obituary

Lucille, 81, was born on March 2, 1938, in Bridgeport, CT, to Julius and Irene Adamchak. She departed this earth on August 26, 2019, in Marysville, CA, surrounded by family.

She had many locations that were called home at one time or another, on each coast, south and north, before graduating from high school in Orlando, FL.

As is commonly expected in the lives of military families, word was received to relocate to Bossier City, LA. There she met Donald Ibbotson. The two happily married in 1961.

Donald, an officer in the Air Force, was shortly called to transfer to Michigan. It was there the family grew with the arrival of their first son David, in August of 1964. A move to Tucson, AZ was the next stop where a daughter joined the family in October, 1966 and a second son in December, 1969.

The search for a more permanent home ended with travel to Yuba City, CA, in 1976, the last assignment in the Air Force. Here all three children graduated from high school and went on to adulthood, families of their own and vocations.

Cille then took on other activities as joining the St. Isidore Young Ladies Institute in 1976 and remaining an active member through this year. She also became a member of the Hospital Auxiliary earning over 10,000 hours of service and still had time to enjoy her six grandchildren.

Cille is preceded in death by her parents; her older sister, Nora; and younger brother, Paul.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years; the three children; and six grandchildren.

A mass will be conducted September 4, 2019, at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 10:00 a.m., followed by a reception in the church hall.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019
