Lucille "Lucy" Monasterio

Lucille "Lucy" Monasterio Obituary

Lucille "Lucy" Monasterio, beloved wife of 58+ years to Frank Monasterio, at the age of 94, passed away May 11, 2019 in Marysville, CA. Born to Henry and Amelia Gunst in Rupert, Idaho, she was the youngest of six siblings.

She was a long time walnut and prune grower in Sutter County. A cherished wife, sister, friend, stepmother, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under Chapel of the Twin Cities.
Published in Appeal Democrat from May 17 to May 18, 2019
