|
|
Lucio T. Cueva, 66, of Oregon House, California, passed away on April 9, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.
He was born December 15, 1952. in Tecolotlan Jalisco, Mexico. After moving to the United States he built his own business from the ground up and devoted his life to those he loved.
He owned and operated the local family favorite Lucio's Restaurant and Catering for over 25 years, after which he remained heavily involved in the community and lived by his motto "Always do your part, and a little bit more".
Services for Lucio will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Yuba City California.
Send condolences to
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Apr. 16, 2019