Rosary
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Lucrecia Yolanda Rojas


1944 - 2019
Lucrecia Yolanda Rojas Obituary

Lucrecia Yolanda Rojas, of Live Oak, CA, passed away September 13, 2019. She was born in Mexico, to Rodolfo Chavez and Consuelo Farias, on July 8, 1944. She was a homemaker and a resident of the Yuba-Sutter area for 49 years.

Lucrecia is survived by her husband, Guillermo Rojas of Live Oak; son, Guillermo Rojas II, of Live Oak; daughters: Lucrecia Duenas and son-in-law Roberto Duenas of Live Oak; Rosenda Rojas and son-in-law Gustavo Farias of Mexico; and Carla Rojas of Sacramento; four grandsons; and one granddaughter.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Rodolfo Chavez and Consuelo Farias; and sister, Cecilia Chavez.

Services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Tuesday, September 24, 2019, with a Rosary at 10:30 am and Mass at 11:00 am. Graveside Service to follow at Sierra View Cemetery.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Sept. 21, 2019
