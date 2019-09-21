|
|
Lucrecia Yolanda Rojas, of Live Oak, CA, passed away September 13, 2019. She was born in Mexico, to Rodolfo Chavez and Consuelo Farias, on July 8, 1944. She was a homemaker and a resident of the Yuba-Sutter area for 49 years.
Lucrecia is survived by her husband, Guillermo Rojas of Live Oak; son, Guillermo Rojas II, of Live Oak; daughters: Lucrecia Duenas and son-in-law Roberto Duenas of Live Oak; Rosenda Rojas and son-in-law Gustavo Farias of Mexico; and Carla Rojas of Sacramento; four grandsons; and one granddaughter.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Rodolfo Chavez and Consuelo Farias; and sister, Cecilia Chavez.
Services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Tuesday, September 24, 2019, with a Rosary at 10:30 am and Mass at 11:00 am. Graveside Service to follow at Sierra View Cemetery.
Send condolences to
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Sept. 21, 2019