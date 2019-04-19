Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lipp & Sullivan
629 D Street
Marysville, CA 95901
(530) 742-2473
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Lipp & Sullivan
629 D Street
Marysville, CA 95901
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Lipp & Sullivan
629 D Street
Marysville, CA 95901
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy Moreno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy A. Moreno


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lucy A. Moreno Obituary

Lucy A. Moreno, 89, of Olivehurst, passed away April 12, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in Roseville, CA, on February 5, 1930, to Jose and Helen Hernandez.

Lucy is a long time resident of the Yuba-Sutter area and attended Live Oak Unified Schools. Her father was the Ranch Foreman at Penney Ranch. She had six siblings: David, Ruth, Rosie, Mary, Henry and Josie. She had fond memories and great stories to tell while growing up on the ranch.

She met and married Cristobal Moreno and moved to Valentine, Texas, for 5 years. She moved to the Yuba-Sutter area to be closer to her family. Cristobal and Lucy became members of the CMBD Club.

In her spare time she loved to read books, sing, go shopping and especially dance. She was a great dancer. She was a hard worker and worked at Del Monte, Harters, New England and Mather packing companies.

Lucy had eleven children, two sons: Alfred Moreno and Gilbert Moreno (Ana); nine daughters: Rosie Linnenberger (Jim), Sara Ornelas (Joe), Delia Baumback (John), Christine Salcido (Eddie), Helen Hall (Mike), Kathy Mitchell (Richard), Joann Moreno, Rebecca Lowe (Bryan) and Susan Saldana (Raymond); 29 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Cristobal Moreno; parents, Jose and Helen Hernandez; brother, David; sisters, Ruth and Rosie; and her grandson, Richard Mitchell.

She was truly a remarkable woman who will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Viewing will be Monday, April 22, 2019, from 2:00-5:30 pm at Lipp and Sullivan, followed by Rosary at 7:00 pm at St. Joseph Church. Mass will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 9:30 am at St. Joseph Church with final resting at Sierra View Memorial.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lipp and Sullivan Funeral Directors, (530) 742-2473.
Send condolences to
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now