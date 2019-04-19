

Lucy A. Moreno, 89, of Olivehurst, passed away April 12, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in Roseville, CA, on February 5, 1930, to Jose and Helen Hernandez.



Lucy is a long time resident of the Yuba-Sutter area and attended Live Oak Unified Schools. Her father was the Ranch Foreman at Penney Ranch. She had six siblings: David, Ruth, Rosie, Mary, Henry and Josie. She had fond memories and great stories to tell while growing up on the ranch.



She met and married Cristobal Moreno and moved to Valentine, Texas, for 5 years. She moved to the Yuba-Sutter area to be closer to her family. Cristobal and Lucy became members of the CMBD Club.



In her spare time she loved to read books, sing, go shopping and especially dance. She was a great dancer. She was a hard worker and worked at Del Monte, Harters, New England and Mather packing companies.



Lucy had eleven children, two sons: Alfred Moreno and Gilbert Moreno (Ana); nine daughters: Rosie Linnenberger (Jim), Sara Ornelas (Joe), Delia Baumback (John), Christine Salcido (Eddie), Helen Hall (Mike), Kathy Mitchell (Richard), Joann Moreno, Rebecca Lowe (Bryan) and Susan Saldana (Raymond); 29 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Cristobal Moreno; parents, Jose and Helen Hernandez; brother, David; sisters, Ruth and Rosie; and her grandson, Richard Mitchell.



She was truly a remarkable woman who will be dearly missed by her family and friends.



Viewing will be Monday, April 22, 2019, from 2:00-5:30 pm at Lipp and Sullivan, followed by Rosary at 7:00 pm at St. Joseph Church. Mass will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 9:30 am at St. Joseph Church with final resting at Sierra View Memorial.



Arrangements are under the direction of Lipp and Sullivan Funeral Directors, (530) 742-2473.

