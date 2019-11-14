Home

Luetta Mae Walker

Luetta Mae Walker Obituary

Luetta Mae Walker, born July 25, 1937, passed away November 6, 2019. She was retired and loved holidays and family gatherings.

She is survived by her sons, Russell, Rocky (Sandi); daughter-in-law, Vickie; and her brother, Lonnie Walker (Donna). She has 7 grand-kids and 17 great-grand-kids; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held November 19, 2019, 2:00 at Sierra View Cemetery. A reception will be held immediately following at her sons home in Linda.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Nov. 14, 2019
