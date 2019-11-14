|
|
Luetta Mae Walker, born July 25, 1937, passed away November 6, 2019. She was retired and loved holidays and family gatherings.
She is survived by her sons, Russell, Rocky (Sandi); daughter-in-law, Vickie; and her brother, Lonnie Walker (Donna). She has 7 grand-kids and 17 great-grand-kids; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held November 19, 2019, 2:00 at Sierra View Cemetery. A reception will be held immediately following at her sons home in Linda.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Nov. 14, 2019