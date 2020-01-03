|
|
Luis Cortez, 91, passed away in Gridley CA, on December 31, 2019, surrounded by his family. Luis was born on April 7, 1928, in Guanajuato, Mexico. Luis was a Gridley resident for 56 years. He worked for Peekema Brothers Ranch from the date he arrived to Gridley until he retired at the age of 80 as the ranch foreman.
Luis was devoted and dedicated to his family and his job as a Ranch foreman. Worked six to seven days a week and took pride in running the ranch operations for George and Richard Peekema as if the ranch was his own. Luis enjoyed fishing and working on his vegetable gardens and spending time with his grandchildren.
Luis is survived by his wife, Laura Cortez of 58 years; his sister, Maria Julia Cortez of Yuba City; and his brother, Refugio Cortez from Auburn, CA; his three children, Alejandro (Alex) Cortez, Peggy Edwards and Patricia (Patty) Cortez McMains both of Yuba City, CA; six grandchildren, Ernesto Cortez, Alejandra Vianney Subia, Samantha Edwards, Jerred Edwards, Maddox McMains and Marissa McMains; three great-grandchildren, Julius Cortez, Marcus Cortez and Samuel Subia.
Luis is preceded in death by his parents, Ireneo Cortez and Maria De La Luz Garcia Cortez; sisters, Catalina Cardenas and Josefina Perez; and his eldest son, Jose Luis (Louie) Cortez.
A visitation for Luis will be on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel from 5-7 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gridley at 10 a.m. Interment will be held in the Gridley Biggs Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jan. 3, 2020