Luis "Louie" Madrid, passed away on November 1, 2020 at his home in Penn Valley, CA. He recently celebrated his 80th birthday. Born in El Paso, Texas, he grew up in Southern California and spent most all of his adult life in Northern California.
He graduated from Long Beach State and earned his Masters Degree in Public Administration from USC. After working for the CA Department of Corrections for 20 years as a parole agent, training officer and prison administrator, Louie became a State Farm Insurance Agent in 1984. He retired from his Yuba City, CA office in 2011.
Louie loved golf and enjoyed many years golfing with his friends at Peach Tree Country Club. Between work and golf games, he enjoyed his time spent working with various organizations such as The Alliance for Hispanic Advancement, Casa de Esperanza, FRHG Foundtion board member, Yuba-Sutter Economic Development, and the Yuba-Sutter Advisory Board for the American Cancer Society
. He served on the design committee for the beautiful Cancer Center in Marysville.
Louie was a past president of the Marysville Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow. One of his proudest accomplishments was being among the founding members and the first president of "Bogeys Unlimited" in Modesto, CA in 1972. Over the years, Louie continued to enjoy his friendships and stayed connected to "Bogeys" which is still going strong.
Louie met his wife, Cheryl, in Modesto, CA and they were married for 46 years. In addition, he will be missed and fondly remembered by his children, Doug Madrid, Tim Madrid, Kelly Howell, and Marcynda Chapman. He was blessed with five beautiful granddaughters, Amanda, Elizabeth, Jessica, Samantha and Rebecca who all deeply loved their "Poppy."
Due to Covid, funeral services are not planned at this time. There will be a private graveside burial service arranged by Hooper and Weaver Mortuary in Nevada City, CA where Louie will be interred.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of choice
is suggested, or to Hospice of the Foothills, Grass Valley, CA. These special comfort angels made it possible for Louie to remain in his own home for the last year of his life.
Share online condolences atwww.appealdemocrat.com