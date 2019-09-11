|
Luis R. "Bobby" Ramos of Live Oak, CA, passed away on September 7, 2019, in his home. He was born July 28, 1953 in Yuba City.
He is survived by his sisters: Rachel De La Torre and Rosalia Ramos. He will be missed by all those that loved him and his unique style of loving life. May he be at Peace and Rest.
Mass will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019, 10 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Live Oak, CA. Burial will follow at Live Oak Cemetery.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Sept. 11, 2019