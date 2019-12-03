Home

Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Luis Rey Garcia Samano Obituary

Luis Rey Garcia Samano, 42, of Yuba City, CA, passed away November 10, 2019. Born August 25, 1977 in Mexico, he was a Yuba-Sutter resident for 16 years. Luis was a owner operator of property management.

He is survived by his loving husband Daniel C. Hendershot of Yuba City, CA. Luis will be heartfully missed by all of his many friends and family.

Memorial services will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at Ullrey Memorial Chapel. Inurnment will be private. Arrangements under the direction of Ullrey Memorial Chapel.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
