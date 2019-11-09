|
|
Luis "Rod" Rodriguez of Wheatland, California, passed away peacefully, at the age of 82, on October 25, 2019, with his loving family around him.
Luis is preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Mary Kathryn Rodriguez.
He is survived by his children: Dean, Colette, Jason and Troy, stepchildren: Michael and Kevin; his daughters-in-law; Terry, Natalie and Laura; grandchildren: Robert, Mariah, Alexis, Roman, Sofia, Paris, Mikayla, Megan and Chase; great-grandchildren: Jay, Noah, Nyomi, and Evangeline; and many loving family members and dear friends.
Luis was born in Las Cruces, New Mexico, on August 30, 1937. He graduated high school form Las Cruces High in 1957. Luis then joined the United States Military from 1958 to 1981.
He traveled all over the world and while in England met his first wife Angela Arnold. They were married November 15, 1958, and had four children. Luis retired from the Air Force in 1981 and set to work on developing his 5-acre oasis in Wheatland.
Luis later met his second wife Mary Rawson, they were married on December 31, 1987, and were married for 30 years. During that time they began having their annual parties and weenie roasts.
Some of Luis's passions were music, dancing, working endlessly and keeping us smiling. Luis was part of the Twin Cities Dancers Dance Group, which took him to dance classes in and around the state.
With all the things he had going on he somehow made time to attend Yuba College where he graduated with an AA Degree in June of 1989. Luis was also very active in his community as a volunteer firefighter.
Luis's love of friends, undeniable sense of humor and his infectious smile, brought hundreds of people to his parties. His incredible work ethic and willingness to help friends, family, neighbors and strangers were just a small part of the amazing man he was.
Luis "Rod" Rodriguez was a very proud man and will be forever in our hearts and memories. He will be missed and loved, always.
We will have a Celebration of Life for Rod, Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Wheatland Community Fellowship, 4753 Wheatland Road, Wheatland, CA 95692.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019